St. Brown (ankle/knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Buccaneers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

St. Brown was limited in practice all week due to a pair of injuries, but his status for Sunday's playoff game never seemed to be in real jeopardy. He's all set to handle his usual offensive role behind Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.