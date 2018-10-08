St. Brown caught three passes for 89 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

St. Brown saw meaningful snaps Sunday for the first time in his career -- 60 of them, to be exact -- and although the bulk of his yardage came on a 54-yard reception with the game relatively over, he still more than held his own. St. Brown's effort could earn him more work moving forward, though snaps could be hard to come by when Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring/concussion) return. If nothing else, though, Sunday's game does at least indicate that St. Brown is ahead of fellow rookie J'Mon Moore -- who had 14 snaps Sunday -- on the Packers' depth chart.

More News
Our Latest Stories