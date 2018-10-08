Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Records 89 yards in first real action
St. Brown caught three passes for 89 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
St. Brown saw meaningful snaps Sunday for the first time in his career -- 60 of them, to be exact -- and although the bulk of his yardage came on a 54-yard reception with the game relatively over, he still more than held his own. St. Brown's effort could earn him more work moving forward, though snaps could be hard to come by when Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring/concussion) return. If nothing else, though, Sunday's game does at least indicate that St. Brown is ahead of fellow rookie J'Mon Moore -- who had 14 snaps Sunday -- on the Packers' depth chart.
More News
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Could handle large role in Week 5•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Zero offensive snaps Week 1•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Snags one catch in second preseason game•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Four receptions in first pro action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...