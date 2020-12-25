St. Brown (knee) was listed as a limited participant during Thursday's practice session, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
That makes back-to-back limited sessions for the Notre Dame product, after he battled through his knee issue to gain Week 15 activation heading into a matchup against Carolina. The team may currently be managing the 24-year-old's practice workload to avoid re-injury. Friday's status report will help gleam more detail on his potential Week 16 availability for a prime time matchup against Tennessee.
More News
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Still managing knee injury•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Not targeted in Week 15•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Anticipated to play Week 15•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Held back with knee injury•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Ready for Week 14•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Carries questionable tag•