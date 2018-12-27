St. Brown (concussion) wasn't participating in the portion of Thursday's practice that was available to the media, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The rookie was at least able to get in some cardio work off to the side on a stationary bike, but he'll go down as a non-participant for the second straight practice. The Packers would likely need to see St. Brown advance to at least limited participation Friday to feel good about his chances to play in the season finale Sunday against the Lions. St. Brown is coming off a strong Week 16 performance in the win over the Jets, during which he hauled in all five of his targets for 94 yards. If he suits up in Week 17, St. Brown would likely work ahead of fellow first-year player Marquez Valdes-Scantling in three-receiver formations.