St. Brown (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The Packers have been restricting St. Brown's reps since he was activated from injured reserve Oct. 17, but the third-year receiver has played both of the past two games and is ultimately expected to be ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings. Though St. Brown has only played a combined 14 offensive snaps between the two contests, coach Matt LaFleur told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette that the wideout has a "good chance" to earn more playing time this weekend.
