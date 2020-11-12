St. Brown (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The wideout has had his reps managed in practice the past few weeks despite not missing a game the past four weeks, so it's likely that he'll be ready for Week 10. The Notre Dame product only saw six percent of his team's offensive snaps in last weeks win over the 49ers, so he's not likely to affect much from a fantasy perspective.
