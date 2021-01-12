St. Brown (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
St. Brown has been a regular on the injury report, but he's played in 10 straight games and should be fine again this week. The third-year wideout hasn't logged more than 18 offensive snaps in a game since the Week 12 win over the Bears. St. Brown should manage a similar role in the NFC divisional-round game against the Rams.
