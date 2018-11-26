Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Returns to game
St. Brown (elbow) returned to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
St. Brown picked up an elbow injury in the third quarter, but the receiver's return to the field is evidence it isn't severe.
