St. Brown caught one pass for 19 yards in Monday's victory over the 49ers.

St. Brown had a quiet night, but his lone catch came on the Packers' game-winning drive, so it was still one of the more important plays of the night. St. Brown has shown flashes while playing 95 snaps on offense over the last two weeks, but his playing time will almost certainly take a hit coming off the Packers' Week 7 bye, as fellow wideouts Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison both figure to return from hamstring injuries.

