Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Role reduced in Week 6
St. Brown caught one pass for 19 yards in Monday's victory over the 49ers.
St. Brown had a quiet night, but his lone catch came on the Packers' game-winning drive, so it was still one of the more important plays of the night. St. Brown has shown flashes while playing 95 snaps on offense over the last two weeks, but his playing time will almost certainly take a hit coming off the Packers' Week 7 bye, as fellow wideouts Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison both figure to return from hamstring injuries.
More News
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Earns second consecutive start•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Appears set for another start•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Records 89 yards in first real action•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Could handle large role in Week 5•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Zero offensive snaps Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Biggest questions for Week 7
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
What you missed: New RB to watch in SF?
Chris Towers catches up on everything you missed from an unusually busy Monday around the NFL,...
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...