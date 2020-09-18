St. Brown (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Brown was a healthy scratch for Green Bay's season opener, so it's unlikely that he would've had a large role on offense even if available Week 2. He put forth a 'LP/DNP/DNP' practice slate this week. With Brown sidelined, Malik Taylor will handle the entirety of reserve duties behind top receivers Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.