St. Brown hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's victory over the Titans.
St. Brown was targeted only once in Sunday's contest, but he made the most of the opportunity, finding paydirt for the first time in his career. St. Brown was the only Packers wideout besides Davante Adams to do anything of note in Week 16, but he still finished a distant fourth among players at his position in snaps played, and was on the field for just one more play than fifth wideout Tavon Austin.
