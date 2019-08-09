St. Brown didn't haul in his lone target in Thursday's 28-26 preseason win over the Texans, but he did recover a fumbled punt for a touchdown.

St. Brown capitalized on a muffed punt, hitting the ball and finally gaining possession of it in the end zone to open the scoring toward the end of the first quarter. While that marked a significant contribution, the wideout was hardly involved on offense. Perhaps more importantly, he was observed entering the medical tent at one point, and although the lack of any follow-up reporting suggests he's fine, it's a situation that may be worth circling back on ahead of next week's exhibition outing against the Ravens.