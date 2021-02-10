St. Brown had seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown and one carry for seven yards over 12 games in 2020.

St. Brown was inactive for Week 1 and spent the next several weeks on injured reserve, but he appeared in every game after the Packers' Week 5 bye and eventually settled into the fourth spot on the depth chart. While St. Brown did not contribute much last season, he remains under contract with the Packers for another year, so he's a good bet to earn a roster spot in 2021. Even if he comes away with one, though, it seems unlikely he would open any higher on the depth chart than where he finished the previous campaign.