St. Brown (ankle) is no longer utilizing a mobility scooter and is moving around unassisted, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

St. Brown appears to be progressing nicely from the high-ankle sprain sustained during the third preseason game that led to him being place on injured reserve. The 22-year-old isn't eligible to return this season since he wasn't included on the Packers' initial 53-man roster.