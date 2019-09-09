Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Sheds mobility scooter
St. Brown (ankle) is no longer utilizing a mobility scooter and is moving around unassisted, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
St. Brown appears to be progressing nicely from the high-ankle sprain sustained during the third preseason game that led to him being place on injured reserve. The 22-year-old isn't eligible to return this season since he wasn't included on the Packers' initial 53-man roster.
