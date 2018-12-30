St. Brown (concussion) is inactive Sunday against Detroit.

St. Brown's presence on the inactive list comes as little surprise, as the wideout entered the week with a doubtful tag after failing to take the practice field. The rookie is coming off his best game of the season with five catches for 94 yards in Week 16, but he'll be unavailable to keep that momentum going in the regular season finale. With Davante Adams (knee) also on the inactive list, the Green Bay receiving corps will be led by Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

