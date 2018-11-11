Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Slated to start Sunday
St. Brown is expected to start Sunday's game versus the Dolphins with Randall Cobb (hamstring) inactive.
The Packers' passing attack is without regulars Geronimo Allison (groin) for the rest of the season and Cobb this week, leaving less competition than normal for snaps. Working behind Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jimmy Graham, St. Brown will have an opportunity to get in on the act. Over the last four games, St. Brown has averaged 11.9 YPT on 12 targets but hasn't reached the end zone in his brief career.
More News
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: One reception in Week 9•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Avoids injury designation•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Limited with knee issue•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Snap count takes major hit•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Cleared to play Week 8•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10