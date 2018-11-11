St. Brown is expected to start Sunday's game versus the Dolphins with Randall Cobb (hamstring) inactive.

The Packers' passing attack is without regulars Geronimo Allison (groin) for the rest of the season and Cobb this week, leaving less competition than normal for snaps. Working behind Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jimmy Graham, St. Brown will have an opportunity to get in on the act. Over the last four games, St. Brown has averaged 11.9 YPT on 12 targets but hasn't reached the end zone in his brief career.

