Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Snap count takes hit
St. Brown played 15 snaps but was not targeted in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
St. Brown averaged 37 snaps between Weeks 10-12, but his playing time took a hit Sunday with fellow receivers Randall Cobb and Jake Kumerow returning from injuries. St. Brown figures to remain involved to some degree the rest of the way, but he was not very productive during the three-week streak previously mentioned -- he averaged just 24 yards per game -- and now finds himself back in the No. 4 spot on the Packers' wide-receiver ladder.
