Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Snap count takes major hit
St. Brown caught two passes for 31 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
St. Brown totaled 95 snaps over the Packers' previous two games with fellow wideouts Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison sidelined, but with both players back in action Sunday, St. Brown was on the field for just six offensive plays. He made the most of his opportunities, but it's going to be difficult for him to contribute much if he is rarely on the field, and it's unlikely he will play much more in the short term with the four receivers ahead of him on the depth chart all healthy.
