St. Brown caught both his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

It took St. Brown a few weeks to get into the swing of things after he made his season debut in Week 6, but he is starting to make some plays, catching three passes of at least 15 yards over the last two games. He's still behind three other players on the depth chart at wide receiver, but with the Packers' No. 5 and No. 6 receivers playing a combined four snaps to St. Brown's 38 in Week 12, he seems to have ensured he will not drop any further than that.