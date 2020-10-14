Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that he intends to see how St. Brown (knee) holds up in practice before making a decision about his Week 6 availability, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers officially designated St. Brown to return from IR on Monday, which kicked off a 21-day window for him to be evaluated at practice. The third-year receiver is thus eligible to return to action as early as Sunday's contest in Tampa Bay, though Green Bay could also wait until as late as Week 8 to activate him.