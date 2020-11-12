St. Brown (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.

St. Brown has been on the injury report with this knee issue for three weeks now, but he's played in every game. The third-year wideout's workload has fluctuated in that stretch, but he's mostly been left out of the offensive gameplan, recording just one 12-yard reception through four games. His status for Sunday's game against the Jaguars isn't a major question, but his role could take a hit if Allen Lazard (abdomen) returns from IR.

