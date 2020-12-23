St. Brown (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
St. Brown has had a cap on his practice reps since retaking the field Week 6, so there's no reason to believe his availability is in real danger. With just six catches for 96 yards on the year, however, St. Brown will be off the fantasy radar in most formats heading into Sunday's game against the Titans.
