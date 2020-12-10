St. Brown (concussion) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
The Packers' receiving depth is currently a bit thin, as Allen Lazard (abdomen), Malik Taylor (hamstring) and St. Brown were all limited Thursday. It was a positive sign for St. Brown to practice in some fashion, as he was forced to miss Wednesday's session completely. It appears the Notre Dame product is still in the league's concussion protocol, however, so he'll need to be officially cleared in order to suit up in Week 14's game against Detroit.
