St. Brown is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

St. Brown has not been in uniform since Week 1, but he will suit up this week with both Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring) inactive. St. Brown will likely slot in as the Packers' fourth receiver Sunday, so his opportunities to make an impact could be limited, at best.

