St. Brown left Thursday's preseason contest against Oakland with an apparent left leg injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

St. Brown caught a slant over the middle and took a big hit up high, but the damage was seemingly done to his left leg, which appeared to get caught in the turf prior to the hit. It's unclear exactly how serious the injury is, but the 22-year-old had to be helped off the field and eventually carted to the tunnel entrance. If St. Brown were to miss significant time, his absence could provide meaningful reps for Trevor Davis or Darrius Shepard.

