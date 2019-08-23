Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Sustains leg injury Thursday
St. Brown left Thursday's preseason contest against Oakland with an apparent left leg injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
St. Brown caught a slant over the middle and took a big hit up high, but the damage was seemingly done to his left leg, which appeared to get caught in the turf prior to the hit. It's unclear exactly how serious the injury is, but the 22-year-old had to be helped off the field and eventually carted to the tunnel entrance. If St. Brown were to miss significant time, his absence could provide meaningful reps for Trevor Davis or Darrius Shepard.
More News
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: No catches Thursday•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Overcomes minor knee issue•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Exits with knee injury•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Scores on special teams•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Gets reps with starters•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Sits finale, as expected•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left ankle at New England in preseason play. It's the same ankle that was...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...