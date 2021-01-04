St. Brown was targeted once and did not catch a pass in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

St. Brown hauled in his first career touchdown pass in Week 16, but he made only a blip in the box score Sunday. St. Brown finished fourth among Packers wideouts in snaps in each of the team's last five games, but in addition to the score, he racked up just five targets, three receptions and 43 yards over that span.