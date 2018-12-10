St. Brown caught two passes for 12 yards in Sunday's victory over the Falcons.

St. Brown played more snaps than fellow rookie wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the first time this season, but he still finished fourth on the team in targets -- third among receivers -- and failed to reach the 20-yard mark for the fifth time in six games. He figures to continue playing a ancillary role as long as the Packers remain in playoff contention.

