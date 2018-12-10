Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Third in snaps among Packers receivers
St. Brown caught two passes for 12 yards in Sunday's victory over the Falcons.
St. Brown played more snaps than fellow rookie wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the first time this season, but he still finished fourth on the team in targets -- third among receivers -- and failed to reach the 20-yard mark for the fifth time in six games. He figures to continue playing a ancillary role as long as the Packers remain in playoff contention.
