St. Brown is listed as the backup at two wide receiver spots on the unofficial depth chart released by the Packers on Monday night.

St. Brown missed the entire 2019 season after injuring his ankle in the preseason, but he is ready to get back on the field in 2020 and will essentially open as the Packers' fourth receiver. That won't lead to much of a target share for him early on, but he will be in position to play a bigger role should Allen Lazard and/or Marquez Valdes-Scantling falter.