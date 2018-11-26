St. Brown (elbow) caught three passes for 53 yards and had one carry for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

St. Brown got involved early, receiving all four of his touches in the first half, but he injured his elbow in the third quarter, and did nothing else after that despite returning to the game. Part of that was due to the ineffectiveness of the Packers' offense as a whole, but that's little solace for fantasy players who took a chance on him this week. St. Brown played the third-most snaps among Packers receivers for the second straight week, but it remains to be seen if that streak will extend to three, depending on his injury and the status of fellow wideout Randall Cobb (hamstring).