Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Up-and-down in Week 12
St. Brown (elbow) caught three passes for 53 yards and had one carry for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
St. Brown got involved early, receiving all four of his touches in the first half, but he injured his elbow in the third quarter, and did nothing else after that despite returning to the game. Part of that was due to the ineffectiveness of the Packers' offense as a whole, but that's little solace for fantasy players who took a chance on him this week. St. Brown played the third-most snaps among Packers receivers for the second straight week, but it remains to be seen if that streak will extend to three, depending on his injury and the status of fellow wideout Randall Cobb (hamstring).
More News
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Returns to game•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Injures elbow in third quarter•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Highest percentage of snaps to date•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Minimal output despite working as No. 3•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: One reception in Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12