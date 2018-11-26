St. Brown (elbow) caught three of five targets for 53 yards and had one carry for five yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Vikings.

St. Brown got involved early, earning all four of his touches in the first half. He injured his elbow in the third quarter, however, and did nothing else after that despite returning to the game. Part of that was due to the ineffectiveness of the Packers' offense as a whole, but that's little solace for fantasy players who took a flier on him this week. St. Brown played the third-most snaps among Packers receivers for the second straight week, but it remains to be seen if that streak will extend to three in Week 13 against the Cardinals. The rookie's usage likely hinges on the status of fellow wideout Randall Cobb (hamstring).