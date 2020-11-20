St. Brown (knee) logged a limited practice session Thursday.
St. Brown exceeded his previous season high in offensive snaps by 31 percent during Sunday's 24-20 win against the Jaguars. Given that there was no injury reported postgame, his DNP in practice Wednesday came as somewhat of a surprise. Now trending in the right direction with a Week 11 matchup against the Colts approaching, St. Brown would likely serve as the No. 4 receiver in a scenario where he is able to play, and Allen Lazard makes his return from Oct. 1 core-muscle surgery. Lazard remains questionable after logging back-to-back limited practices.
