St. Brown (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
The 24-year-old was considered questionable as he continues to nurse the knee issue, but he's been cleared for Sunday's contest. St. Brown has caught only one of five targets for 12 yards while playing limited offensive snaps in four games since coming off injured reserve, and he's unlikely to have much fantasy relevance again this week.
