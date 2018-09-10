St. Brown was on the field for just two special teams snaps during Sunday's 24-23 victory over the Bears.

St. Brown was able to make the Packers' 53-man roster, but appears far from carving out an offensive role. The sixth-round pick is a longshot to achieve fantasy relevance this season behind Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison.

More News
Our Latest Stories