Stokes (ankle) was listed as DNP at the Packers' practice Wednesday.
Stokes' absence comes as no surprise since he was seen on crutches and wearing a walking boot following Sunday's loss to the Lions. Per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Stokes was still on crutches Wednesday, and head coach Matt LaFleur indicated that the team should know by the end of this week if the cornerback will miss the remainder of the campaign. With that context, it appears highly unlikely that Stokes will be able to suit up Sunday versus Dallas.
