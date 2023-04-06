Head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that he hopes to get Stokes (ankle) back "as soon as possible," meaning there's a chance he won't be available Week 1 in September, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Stokes, who sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 9 of this past campaign, appears to be slowly recovering given coach LaFleur's recent comments that indicated the 24-year-old may not be ready for Green Bay's first matchup later this fall. If Stokes eventually misses any more time, then both Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas would presumably have their hands full at the cornerback position.