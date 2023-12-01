Stokes (hamstring) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The 2021 first-round pick has played just four snaps this season, as he's dealt with both foot and hamstring issues. Stokes was able to log a week of limited practice sessions, and in order to suit up Sunday night, he must be activated to the Packers' active roster. With Stokes likely missing Week 13, both Keisean Nixon and Corey Ballentine should see increased work in Green Bay's secondary.