Stokes left Green Bay's game against the Broncos on Sunday with a hamstring injury, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Stokes was dealing with a foot injury heading into the game and is now questionable to return with a hamstring injury as well. The Packers are now missing three key contributors in their secondary as Jaire Alexander (back) is inactive, and both Stokes and Darnell Savage (calf) have left Sunday's game with injuries.