Stokes recorded four tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 23-7 loss against the Vikings.
Stokes oftentimes found himself matched up with one of the league's top wide receivers in Justin Jefferson, who erupted for 184 yards and two scores on nine catches. However, one positive takeaway for the second-year cornerback is that he was able to play every defensive snap for the Packers on Sunday. Expect Stokes to rebound dramatically next Sunday night when the team hosts the Bears and their subpar WR corps.