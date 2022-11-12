Green Bay placed Stokes (ankle) on its injured reserve list Saturday.
After sustaining an apparently serious ankle injury during the Packers' loss at Detroit in Week 9, Stokes will now be forced to miss at least the next four games as he recovers. Until he's ready to play again, Keisean Nixon should see more work at corner.
