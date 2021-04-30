The Packers selected Stokes in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 29th overall.

Stokes (6-foot-1, 194 pounds) could prove a steal for the Packers at this spot, as he's an elite athlete who served as the best corner on a strong Georgia pass defense. Corners normally don't fall this far in the draft when they're as athletic as Stokes, who ran a 4.31-second 40 to go with press-ready 32 and 3/4-inch arms. It would be a disappointment if Stokes can't knock Kevin King out of the starting lineup early on.