Stokes (ankle/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Stokes failed to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday after sustaining the ankle and knee injuries in last week's loss to the Lions. Though the Packers aren't yet formally ruling Stokes out beyond Sunday's contest, head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that the cornerback is "unlikely" to return this season. Expect Stokes to be moved to injured reserve in the near future.