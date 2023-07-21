Stokes (foot/knee) was placed on the PUP list Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stokes suffered both a torn meniscus and a Lisfranc injury in Week 9 of the 2022 campaign, ending his season early, and he will now open the Packers' training camp on the sidelines. The cornerback is eligible to return to practice and play at any point this preseason, though Green Bay will likely take things slow.