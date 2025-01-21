Stokes finished the 2024 season with 41 tackles (29 solo) across 17 regular-season games.

Selected with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Stokes appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career, logging seven starts at cornerback. Stokes battled a laundry list of lower-body injuries during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, missing 22 of a possible 34 contests during that time due to ankle, knee, foot and hamstring issues. The Packers eventually declined Stokes' 2025 option last offseason, and the soon-to-be 26-year-old (in March) is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this spring.