Stokes (hamstring) was a full participant in Saturday's practice but is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Stokes was able to participate fully in all three practices this week, which gives him a good chance of being activated from the Packers' IR ahead of Monday's contest. He's played just one game this season as he's battled multiple lower body injuries.
