Stokes (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Stokes was been a full participant in practice over the last two weeks, but is still on the team's IR after being designated to return Nov. 27. He's appeared in just one game this season -- Week 7 against the Broncos -- and has a good chance to return for Sunday's NFC clash.