Stokes (foot) is listed as questionable headed into Monday night's game against Las Vegas, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

The 2021 first-round pick out of Georgia has yet to be activated from the reserve/PUP list, but he's been designated to return and has a chance to play Monday. Stokes has been a limited participant during Packers practice all week, and if he's able to suit up, it'll likely take secondary work away from players like Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon.