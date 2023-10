Stokes (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Denver, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Even though the 24-year-old has yet to be activated from the reserve/PUP list, Stokes has logged limited practices over the past few weeks, which is a sign that he's trending towards returning soon. If the 2021 first-round pick is able to suit up this Sunday, he'll likely take work away from guys like Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon.