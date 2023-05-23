Stokes (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday at OTAs, but he was active on the sidelines doing rehab work, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Stokes was a full-time starter last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury against the Lions in Week 9. Head coach Matt LaFleur said early in the offseason that he hopes to get Stokes back "as soon as possible," and it's encouraging to see the 2021 first-round pick attacking rehab strong, but his status for the start of the 2023 campaign remains unclear.