Stokes (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Stokes sustained an ankle injury during last week's loss to the Lions, and coach Matt LaFleur said this week that the cornerback is "unlikely" to return this season. While the team hasn't yet made a final decision regarding his status for the remainder of the year, he'll at least be unavailable for Sunday's Week 10 matchup.