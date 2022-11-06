Stokes (lower body) was seen on crutches and wearing a walking boot on his right foot after being forced out of Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Stokes appears to have suffered a significant injury, as he exited in the first half before being ruled out with an ankle/knee designation. The second-year cornerback played 448 defensive snaps over the first eight games of the season, so his potential absence would be a substantial hit loss for the Packers' secondary moving forward. It will be worth monitoring Stokes' status heading into next Sunday's game against Dallas.